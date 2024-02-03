UAE announces $5 million aid for reconstruction of Gaza

At the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah, customers made a beeline to stalls selling gemstones
The UAE on Saturday announced $5 million aid for the reconstruction of Gaza. The aid has been allocated to support the efforts of Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.
Kaag, who is on a visit to the country, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and they reviewed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the necessity of a ceasefire and ensuring that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The United Nations Satellite Centre on Friday said that 30 per cent of Gaza Strip's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israel offensive following an analysis of satellite imagery.
It said that "a staggering" 69,147 structures have been affected, while adding that 22,131 structures have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 deemed severely damaged and 32,950 having sustained moderate damage.
The satellite imagery is from January 6-7, which it compared with six other sets of images, including some dating from before the Israeli offensive.
It said that the regions of Gaza City and Khan Younis had experienced the most significant increase in damage since the previous analysis.
The two areas have seen 10,280 and 11,894 newly damaged structures respectively, compared with UNOSAT's previous analysis based on images from November 26.
More than 27,000 people have been killed, while another 66,287 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
At the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah, customers made a beeline to stalls selling gemstones
Kevin Quiambao from the Philippines confirmed being scouted by the UAE Basketball Federation
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
This is the ninth group of patients to arrive in the capital
Developer Nakheel has served tenants notice of their refurbishment plans, but expats who built their whole lives around the place for decades are struggling with being caught completely off guard
Those residents, who are yet to register, have been urged to visit from March 1 onwards
It is projected that the UAE will see a 95 per cent increase in per capita income over the next decade between 2023 and 2033
Incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures