UAE announces $5 million aid for reconstruction of Gaza

The UAE on Saturday announced $5 million aid for the reconstruction of Gaza. The aid has been allocated to support the efforts of Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.

Kaag, who is on a visit to the country, met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and they reviewed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the war.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the necessity of a ceasefire and ensuring that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.​

The United Nations Satellite Centre on Friday said that 30 per cent of Gaza Strip's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israel offensive following an analysis of satellite imagery.

It said that "a staggering" 69,147 structures have been affected, while adding that 22,131 structures have been identified as destroyed, with an additional 14,066 deemed severely damaged and 32,950 having sustained moderate damage.

The satellite imagery is from January 6-7, which it compared with six other sets of images, including some dating from before the Israeli offensive.

It said that the regions of Gaza City and Khan Younis had experienced the most significant increase in damage since the previous analysis.

The two areas have seen 10,280 and 11,894 newly damaged structures respectively, compared with UNOSAT's previous analysis based on images from November 26.

More than 27,000 people have been killed, while another 66,287 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

