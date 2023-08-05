UAE President meets El Sisi in Egypt; bilateral ties discussed

The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas

By Wam Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 4:32 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 5:30 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during a visit to the city of El Alamein.The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways of developing them.

His Highness and President El-Sisi also reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the areas of economy and investment, which further enhance the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people. The two leaders discussed ways to develop cooperation further in new areas.

Additionally, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President discussed regional and international developments, and stressed on the importance of joint Arab action to ensure security, stability, peace and development in the region.

His Highness and President El-Sisi declared they were keen to enhance bilateral coordination in light of the challenges the region is facing.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

