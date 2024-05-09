UAE allocates $15 million to help flood-hit Kenya

The country also stresses the need to ensure the safe and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid and delivery of life-saving supplies
The UAE has allocated $15 million to support Kenya in handling the repercussions of the deadly floods and heavy rains that swept across the African country.
Weeks of rains and floods have caused a trail of destruction across Kenya and cost almost 260 lives, prompting the government to order the evacuation of everyone living in risk-prone areas.
Almost 55,000 households have been displaced, according to the latest government figures, as the deluge swamped homes, roads and bridges in nearly every corner of the country.
The UAE, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, has always been ready to respond to calls for humanitarian action, said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council.
With the world experiencing extreme weather events and natural disasters due to climate change, international humanitarian efforts should be mobilised to support countries and communities in need, Sheikh Theyab said.
Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said: "The UAE provided this support as part of its close relations with Kenya, standing in solidarity with the country as it tackles the impact of the floods."
The minister also expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Kenya, especially those who lost loved ones in the disaster.
