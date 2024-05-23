UAE allocates $10 billion for investment in Pakistan

Having 'something on the side' is becoming more common, particularly among Gen Z employees
The UAE has announced the allocation of $10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan.
The announcement came following talks held by President Sheikh Mohamed, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi to strengthen the Pakistani economy, support it, and enhance cooperation between the two countries.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Sheikh Mohamed and Sharif discussed opportunities to develop cooperation in various priority sectors, particularly economy, trade, and development, to serve common interests and enhance both countries' vision of sustainable economic development and prosperity.
Sharif affirmed his country's commitment to bolstering its ties with the UAE and expanding their cooperation in economy, trade and investment, as well as benefiting from the UAE's inspiring development journey.
