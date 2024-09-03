UAE: Al Ain resident wins Dh15-million prize in Big Ticket draw

The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to Dh1.48 million, was funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund
Nur Miah Shamshu Miah, a Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain, won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw held on Tuesday, September 3.
The moment he was announced as the winner of the raffle draw, Miah received a phone call confirming the life-changing news. Overwhelmed with excitement, Miah could hardly find the words to express his joy.
The Bangladeshi expat got lucky with ticket number 201918. In addition to Miah's big win, ten participants also won Dh100,000 each during the live draw, along with a Range Rover Velar worth Dh325,000.
Tushar Deshkar, the grand prize winner for August, also made a special appearance at today's raffle draw. Exactly one month after his big win, Deshkar had the honour of picking today's winner, a poetic gesture that added a special touch to Miah's Dh15-million win.
This month, Big Ticket is offering a guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize. The grand prize is up for grabs for anyone who purchases tickets. Customers who buy the tickets will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where three winners will have a chance to win Dh100,000 each.
In addition to the guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize, ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the October 3 live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Maserati Ghibli, worth Dh400,000.
