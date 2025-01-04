UAE: Ajman to close part of Sheikh Zayed Road starting January 6

Photo: KT file photo

A section of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed in the emirate of Ajman starting Monday, January 6.

Ajman Police said in a post on Instagram on Saturday that the closure is due to development work.

It posted a map that shows which part of the road will be closed. It did not mention though when will this section be reopened to traffic.

On June 5, 2024, the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) signed contracts awarding the As-Salam Corridor Improvement Project and the Sheikh Zayed Corridor Development Project with the AIMS Group, at a cost of Dh101 million.