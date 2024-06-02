E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Ajman ranks first in safety for residents going out alone at night

The emirate also scored high on the feeling of security in general

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 8:07 PM

Ajman ranked first in the UAE for feeling safe when going out alone at night, with 98.5 per cent feeling secure, according to a report by the United Nations Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The emirate also scored 99.6 per cent of residents feeling secure in general, according to a post on X by Ajman Police.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ajman also made it to the fourth place in a list of the 10 safest cities in the world, according to a report by numbeo.com for the year 2023. Abu Dhabi was ranked first, while Sharjah and Dubai clinched number 5 and 7 spots respectively.


The ratings establish the country's global position as an ideal destination for security, stability and prosperity.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE