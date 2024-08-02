UAE: Ajman Police urge use of app, website due to maintenance work of station

The university is organising an open day on August 3
Ajman Police have recommended people to use digital services through the smart app and the websites of the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police General Headquarters.
tay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The recommendation comes as owing to the maintenance work that is underway at Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station.
The police, however, assured that the station continues to provide services and welcome customers.
Meanwhile, two major authorities in the UAE had suspended their website services on Friday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced to temporarily suspend its gitbot system on the website, smart application, and WhatsApp for maintenance purposes on Friday, August 2, from 2.30pm to 03.30 pm. It also suspending electronic services on its website for maintenance and updating purposes on the day from from 9pm until 12am.
Likewise, the Ministry of Interior had alerted residents of suspension of services provided by the Federal Prevention and Safety System through the ministry's website, application and Civil Defence website.
The halt was for an hour on Friday, from 12pm.
ALSO READ:
The university is organising an open day on August 3
The temporary halt will be taking place on Friday, August 2
Supply is almost half of what we used to get two months ago, said a vendor in Dubai Waterfront Market
The country’s federal financial regulatory agency also warned residents against dealing with bogus investment entities
DAE's profit before tax, too, rose 22.7% year-on-year to $154.3 million
The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction
During this period, violators will be allowed to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines
Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is the only authorised lottery in the country