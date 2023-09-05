UAE airline announces three weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo

Through their work, they have displayed the beauty of the sea, desert and the heritage as well as its people and wildlife
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a new route from Abu Dhabi to Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital.
The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Bandaranaike International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from January 3, 2024.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: "Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues its expansion strategy to further strengthen the connectivity of the capital with multiple destinations while contributing to the growth of the UAE's travel and tourism industries. The new route enables passengers to discover the beauty of the island located in the Indian Ocean and reflects our commitment to offering customers affordable and value-driven air travel experience."
The recent route introduced by Air Arabia marks its 34th destination.
