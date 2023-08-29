UAE airline announces holiday sale; discounted airfares start from Dh895

Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced a holiday sale, with “discounted fares to different destinations” across the airline’s network. The carrier also unveiled what it called a “revamped flight schedule”.
Passengers booking tickets until September 10 will get reduced airfares for travel between September 11 and March 21, 2024.
Discounted fares in economy class from Abu Dhabi start at Dh895 to Amman; Dh925 to Istanbul; Dh2,195 to Manila; Dh2,495 to Casablanca; Dh2,895 to London and Dh2,995 to Amsterdam.
Business class fares start at Dh6,395 to Cairo; Dh12,295 to Bangkok; Dh14,495 to Zurich; Dh16,995 to Geneva; Dh21,495 to Chicago and Dh24,995 to Sydney.
Arik De, chief revenue officer, Etihad Airways, said: “With new destinations added to our network and increased frequencies to many of our popular destinations, we want to help our guests plan the perfect trip abroad, and what better way to do it than to offer discounted fares?”
