UAE airlifts injured woman, family after major traffic accident in Oman

The yellow metal prices hit an all-time high of Dh306.75 per gram in Dubai earlier this month
A woman involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in Oman was airlifted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The rescue mission — fourth such in recent times — was carried out in coordination with the National Guard-National Search and Rescue Centre.
Before being brought to the UAE's Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in a search and rescue plane, the woman received treatment at Nizwa Hospital in Oman.
In its social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coomended the Omani authorities for providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat in making the the air ambulance mission a success.
The Ministry, meanwhile, stressed on the need to exercise caution while travelling by land, following traffic laws, adherence to the speed limit on the road so as not to endanger their lives and the lives of others.
ALSO READ:
The yellow metal prices hit an all-time high of Dh306.75 per gram in Dubai earlier this month
Temperature can go as high as 47ºC in some neighbourhoods in Abu Dhabi
The Indian carrier was on a domestic flight; those on-board included five children and six crew members
An Arab saying goes, 'If Suhail rises, the night cools down'
The UAE government has also implemented a midday break from June 15 to September 15
Previously, a team of 25 Indonesian doctors provided healthcare services aboard the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, Egypt
The 32-year-old restaurateur is also 'open to investing' in the staff's potential business ideas
These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to being a reliable mediator supporting diplomacy to resolve the crisis between the two countries