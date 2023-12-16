UAE aid ship arrives in Al Arish carrying 4,000 tonnes of relief supplies for Gaza

The UAE aid ship in Egypt's Al Arish City. — Wam

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 8:19 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 8:33 PM

A UAE aid ship carrying 4,016 tonnes of humanitarian supplies arrived in Al Arish City in preparation for its entry to Gaza, as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" operation to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The arrival of the ship was witnessed by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; and Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt; Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at the Emirates Red Crescent; and Major-General Dr Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, Governor of North Sinai.

The ship, which departed from Fujairah, carried 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, as well as 131 tonnes of medical aid that was provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, in addition to the Emirates Red Crescent.

Sultan Al Shamsi said that the UAE was one of the first countries to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, within its commitment to support the Palestinian people during their hardships.

Rashid Al Mansouri stressed that this aid reaffirms the UAE's efforts in supporting initiatives and developmental projects aimed at assisting the Palestinian people affected by the dire situation in Gaza.

The UAE aid to the Palestinian people within Operation "Gallant Knight 3" before December 15 amounted to more than 7,523 tonnes, while the total number of aircraft within the UAE air bridge reached 111 aircraft and more than 63 trucks.