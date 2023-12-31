UAE: After Mahzooz, Emirates Draw pauses operation from Jan 1

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 10:54 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 11:47 PM

Another gaming operator in the UAE has put its activities on hold. Emirates Draw said the temporary pause from January 1, 2024, will help "enhance its gaming experience".

The move is in line with the latest directives from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) - a federal body that was set up in September.

In a social media post, the company said the aim is to "establish a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE".

Emirates Draw operates three games, with prizes worth millions of dirhams on offer every week. It had announced a Dh200-million jackpot for December 31, 2023 - the biggest prize money offered in the UAE. It also has a game that offers a 'second salary' as its grand prize - the opportunity to win Dh25,000 per month for 25 years.

Earlier today, raffle draw operator Mahzooz, announced a similar pause. It said the move is in response to an "industry-wide mandate".

