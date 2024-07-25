UAE affirms need for Gaza ceasefire, halt to Israeli violence, settlements in West Bank

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:53 PM

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE believes that securing stability and peace in the region can only be achieved through a sustainable and just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The minister also emphasised that a political path needs to be taken that leads to the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, existing in security and peace alongside Israel, in accordance with bilateral agreements and international law.

Furthermore, it is crucial that any solution enhances the humanitarian response to the ongoing tragic situation in the Gaza Strip.

Al Hashimy added that as part of the UAE’s historic commitment to Palestinians, the country continues to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and supplies to the Gaza Strip, following the directives of its leadership. The country is steadfastly committed to extending a helping hand to the Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives whether via land, sea, or air routes.

She also highlighted that during the past ten months, the UAE has dispatched 39,756 tonnes of urgent supplies to the Gaza Strip through 8 ships, 1,271 trucks, and 337 flights. Furthermore, Al Hashimy stated that the UAE will continue to extensively work – through its leading and pioneering role – with the UN and international partners to intensify necessary efforts to support all endeavours aiming to alleviate the humanitarian suffering.

Furthermore, Al Hashimy underscored that a return to the status quo before October 7, 2023, cannot achieve the desired sustainable peace for both Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider international community. The UAE believes that the first step to achieve peace and security in the Palestinian territory and the region is through an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all hostages and detainees.

She stated that consolidating peace and security and ending the humanitarian suffering should begin by the deployment of a temporary international mission in Gaza with a formal invitation from the Palestinian government. A credible, and independent new Prime Minister must lead this government, ensuring transparent operations aligned with the highest global standards.