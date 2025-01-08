Wed, Jan 08, 2025 | Rajab 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE adds 19 individuals, entities to terrorism list over Muslim Brotherhood links

Financial institutions and regulatory authorities must implement necessary measures in accordance with the laws approved in the country

Published: Wed 8 Jan 2025, 6:43 PM

Updated: Wed 8 Jan 2025, 7:29 PM

  • By
  • Wam

The UAE has decided to include 19 individuals and entities on local terrorism lists due to their links to the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation.

Eleven individuals and eight entities were added to the local terrorism lists in accordance with laws and legislation adopted in the Emirates.

This came after the Cabinet issued Resolution No. (1) of 2025 regarding the approval of the list of terrorist individuals and organisations.

The decision comes within the framework of the UAE’s keenness and joint efforts at the local and international levels to target and disrupt networks linked to financing terrorism and its accompanying activities, directly and indirectly.

In implementation of the issued decision, financial institutions and regulatory authorities must implement and take the necessary measures, in accordance with the laws and legislation approved in the country.

The list of individuals includes:

  1. Yousef Hassan Ahmed Al-Mulla - Current nationality: Sweden; previous nationality: Liberia
  2. Saeed Khadem Ahmed Bin Touq Al Marri - Nationality: Türkiye / UAE
  3. Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim Ali Al Hammadi - Nationality: Sweden / UAE
  4. Ilham Abdullah Ahmed Al Hashemi - Nationality: UAE
  5. Jassim Rashid Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi - Nationality: UAE
  6. Khaled Obaid Yousef Bouataba Al Zaabi - Nationality: UAE
  7. Abdul Rahman Hassan Munif Abdullah Hassan Al-Jabri - Nationality: UAE
  8. Humaid Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Jarman Al Nuaimi - Nationality: UAE
  9. Abdul Rahman Omar Salem Bajbir Al Hadrami - Nationality: Yemen
  10. Ali Hassan Ali Hussein Al Hammadi - Nationality: UAE
  11. Mohammed Ali Hassan Ali Al Hammadi - Nationality: UAE

The list of entities includes:

  1. Cambridge Education and Training Center LTD - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  2. Ima6ine LTD - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  3. Wembley Tree LTD - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  4. Waslaforall - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  5. Future Graduates LTD - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  6. Yas For Investment and Real Estate - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  7. Holdco UK Properties Limited - Headquarters: United Kingdom
  8. Nafel Capital - Headquarters: United Kingdom

