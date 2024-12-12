UAE: ADDC online payments to be suspended for 24 hours due to website maintenance

Abu Dhabi residents will not be able to pay their electricity and water bill using ADDC services for 24 hours. Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, a leading utilities provider in the emirate, has said that its website and call centre services will be undergoing a scheduled downtime.

In a statement, the authority said that its services will be undergoing maintenance and that residents will not be able to use its services from 8pm on Friday, December 13 until 8pm on Saturday, December 14.