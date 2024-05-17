E-Paper

UAE: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road in Abu Dhabi causes traffic congestion

Abu Dhabi Police has called on drivers to be careful and use alternative routes

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 10:11 PM

The Abu Dhabu Police late on Friday informed about congestion and obstruction of traffic on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Street before Al Bandar Bridge.

The traffic situation followed a road accident, it said.


The Abu Dhabi Police further called on drivers to be careful and use alternative routes.

