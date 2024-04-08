UAE: Abu Dhabi’s tuition-free coding school sees 25% surge in demand

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 1:15 PM

In a strong indication that the demand for coding has grown exponentially over the past years, 42 Abu Dhabi, the tuition-free coding school, has seen a more than 25 per cent surge in the number of students enrolled in 2023 as compared to the previous year.

The innovative and disruptive coding school was launched in 2020 as an initiative of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan 21 accelerator programme to enable a future-ready workforce.

Since then, the school has enrolled 758 students, including 213 Emirati students. The school, in a statement to Khaleej Times, noted that the percentage increase in the number of enrolled students from 2022 to 2023 is about 26.92 per cent.

Invites application

Catering to the growing demand, 42 Abu Dhabi, which provides a unique peer-to-peer and gamified learning methodology, is set to host its second boot camp for the May intake. It has opened applications for candidates to register and join its intense coding boot camp called ‘Piscine’, which starts on April 29.

“Hosting our second Piscine this year is a significant milestone in our journey, serving as a testament to our growth and underscoring the growing demand for coding skills in the region. It also reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the tech industry,” Marcos Muller Habig, acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for ‘swimming pool’, is an intense and immersive 25-day boot camp that tests candidates’ computer programming skills, drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it. It is the final stage of the application process for 42 Abu Dhabi’s programme.

How to apply

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

Applicants interested in joining the upcoming ‘Piscine’ may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website www.42AbuDhabi.ae, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ – an online assessment that evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests – and attend an in-person check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology. Once the candidates pass the Piscine, they will join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding programme.

“We are excited to welcome our new Pisciners and look forward to guiding them on their journey towards becoming Abu Dhabi’s next generation of digital leaders,” Habig noted.

Jobs, internships

The school leverages its strategic partner network with leading organisations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Department of Government Enablement, Microsoft, and Beacon Red to offer internships and job opportunities to students.

Through its strategic network of partners, 42 Abu Dhabi provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities and offers stipends for every UAE national who joins the school.

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s common core, four additional modules, and six-month internship are eligible to receive a diploma in software development recognised by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

