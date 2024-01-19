UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah gets first hospital dedicated to women, childcare

Photos: Supplied

A first-of-its-kind multispecialty hospital specialised in women and childcare has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Mussafah – a thriving hub of residential communities and industries.

Millennium Hospital, a 50-bed facility, is nestled in the heart of bustling Shabia 9 and Mohamed Bin Zayed City. Dr Aysha Al Khoori, executive director of the healthcare facilities sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi inaugurated the facility. Sheikha Alyazia Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Dr V.S. Gopal, the founder and managing director of Ahalia Medical Group, were also present.

Dr V.R. Anil Kumar, medical director of Millennium Hospital, pointed out the facility is the first dedicated women and childcare hospital in Mussafah, which has developed as a residential hub.

“The hospital has been established with a vision to cater to the emerging vibrant community here. We have an experienced panel of doctors who leverage the latest medical advancements for the optimal well-being of our patients. Our multilingual team, proficient in up to 15 languages, contributes to a seamless patient experience tailored to the diverse needs of our cosmopolitan society,” Dr Anil Kumar told the Khaleej Times.

Dr El Sayed Mohammed Ayoub Rakha, consultant paediatrics, noted that the hospital offers subspecialties, including a paediatric intensive care unit, cardiology, ophthalmology, dentistry, psychiatry, surgery, speech therapy, ENT, and more.

“Our paediatric department extends treatment services from neonatal care and well-child check-ups to specialised care for adolescents.”

Dr Fatima Hashim Ibrahim, consultant neonatologist, highlighted that the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) has been designated as level 3 with capabilities to provide critical care for premature babies born as early as 22 weeks.

“We render services from prenatal care, painless childbirth, and minimally invasive surgeries. As many as 20 beds are for neonatal care and children. We offer round-the-clock treatment services with a holistic approach to family care.”

Dr Gomathi P, consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, pointed out that the hospital will offer premarital counselling to couples as they prepare for their marriages.

“Such counselling sessions will help to enhance the family relationship, decision-making process on having children, and managing expectations from a marriage as they start on a new journey.”

The hospital also features advanced diagnostics, state-of-the-art operation theatres, labour and delivery suites, a recovery unit, isolation rooms, a 24x7 pharmacy, advanced radiology and laboratory, and a fleet of ambulances to support obstetric, gynaecological, and paediatric emergencies.

