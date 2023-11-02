UAE: Abu Dhabi Police to conduct exercise; residents warned to avoid taking photos

During the meeting he stressed that excellence and leadership serve as essential pillars that reinforce the UAE's leading position in strategic sectors
Abu Dhabi Police has issued a notice to residents informing them of an exercise that will take place today evening.
The authority took to X to inform residents that the police will be carrying out an exercise in Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi to "measure readiness and enhance response capabilities".
The authority has urged residents to avoid the area to maintain public safety and refrain from take pictures.
During the ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah II conveyed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed
The traffic on the affected road was temporarily stopped to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup
Prior to the King's arrival at Qasr Al Watan, the national aerobatic team Al Fursan took to the skies , forming a depiction of the Jordanian flag
From key chains to caps, shops offer a wide selection of objects catering to shoppers' daily needs
The project is part of RTA’s commitment to accommodate emirate's growing population and urbanisation by upgrading infrastructure
Newly-endorsed policy promotes fairness, non-discrimination, and enhances rapid response capabilities to cases of abuse or negligence
She is determined not to let her disability stand in way of her dreams