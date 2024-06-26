E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Abu Dhabi Police launch smart bus to combat drug abuse

The bus will focus on educating students, mall shoppers, participants of community councils and other events

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 6:52 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a smart bus to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and ways to prevent them. The launch, which coincides with World Anti-Drug Day (June 26), has the slogan, "My family is my greatest wealth".

Colonel Taher Ghareeb Al-Dahiri, Directorate of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said the smart bus that was displayed at the Farah Central Center in Abu Dhabi has smart screens, simulators and VR virtual learning technology elaborating the harms of drugs.


It also provides information about workshops, lectures, events and conferences related to drugs awareness that will be held in Abu Dhabi.

The bus will focus on educating students, mall shoppers, participants in community councils, and participates in various events under the supervision of a staff.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The bus will also help furthering the goals of Chance of Hope Service — another crucial resource of the Abu Dhabi Police tool that allows drug users and their families to request rehabilitation treatments online while ensuring complete confidentiality.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE