UAE: Abu Dhabi plants 44 million Mangroves as part of efforts to combat climate change

Photo: WAM

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 10:13 PM

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Friday announced its success in planting of 44 million mangrove trees in the emirate since 2020, as part of the UAE's efforts to combat climate change.

EAD, in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and ADNOC, has successfully planted 23 million mangrove trees within the last two years — equivalent to 9,200 hectares – as part of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI) and the state's efforts to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030 to help achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

This initiative, which support Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, aimed to expand the scope and speed up the process of preserving and restoring mangrove ecosystems and enhance their important and effective role in combating climate change.These trees are expected to help store approximately 233,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to the energy consumption of more than 25,000 homes.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) expressed his happiness with this achievement, which coincides with the UAE's Year of Sustainability: "The tireless efforts made by Abu Dhabi to plant and preserve mangrove trees are a continuation of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed in enhancing and sustaining coastal ecosystems.

"Mangroves are among the most productive coastal ecosystems in the world, and they play a very important role because they provide a variety of environmental and economic services. In addition to the role of mangrove trees in adapting to climate change and reducing its effects, by capturing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, they are considered one of the essential ecosystems for the life of many marine organisms, including those at risk of extinction."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology & UAE Special Envoy for Climate, Group MD & CEO of Adnoc, said: "We applaud this important achievement that coincides with the'Year of Sustainability' and confirms our commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts in protecting the environment and natural habitatsby utilising nature-based solutions to reduce the consequences of climate change and enhance biodiversity.

"As part of its ongoing efforts to achieve the goals of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative, Adnoc, through its cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, has contributed for more than a decade to supporting the cultivation of mangroves. We will continue to collaborate and work with EAD and other stakeholders and use the latest technologies to enable a more sustainable future."

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "The UAE is expanding mangrove planting as one of the nature-based solutions to confront climate change as they are natural carbon sinks, capable of capturing enormous quantities of carbon, in addition to their benefits in enhancing coastal ecosystems. Abu Dhabi's success in planting 23 million mangrove trees represents a significant addition to the UAE's goal of planting 100 million trees by 2030 to help achieve the UAE NetZero Strategy 2050 and to serve as a committed partner in driving global climate action."

ALSO READ: