UAE: Abu Dhabi, Japan to collaborate on advanced form of cancer treatment

The agreement was inked during the visit of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this week

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 7:55 PM

M42, an Abu Dhabi-based tech-enabled healthcare company, signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Japan’s National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) to share research around carbon ion therapy, an advanced form of radiation therapy used to treat cancer.

The agreement was inked during the visit of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this week.

The two bodies will leverage their combined experience to further their understanding and knowledge of the technology.

Carbon ion therapy has gained significant interest globally due to its advantageous physical and radiobiologic properties compared to photon-based therapy. It allows dose escalation to tumours while reducing radiation dose to adjacent normal tissues. There are currently 16 centres around the world treating with carbon ion radiotherapy. To date, it has been studied and proven effective for many types of malignancies. QST is the world leader in carbon ion therapy since 1994.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, group CEO and managing director of M42, said: “We are honoured to sign this MoC with QST, the leaders in charged particle radiotherapy, marking a pivotal milestone in our quest to expand clinical research in this field. By working hand in hand, we are confident that our collaboration will enable optimal cancer care, further potential clinical indications for carbon ion therapy, and shape the future of healthcare in the region and beyond.”

Shigeo Koyasu, president of QST, added: “It is wonderful to start research cooperation with M42. This MoC will promote widespread use of carbon ion radiotherapy and help build a healthy and long-lived society with zero cancer deaths.”