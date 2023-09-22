UAE: Traditional bands, troupes now require certification in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 5:47 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi has introduced traditional bands certificates to ensure authentic representation of the capital's cultural heritage in all performances taking place in the emirate.

The tourism authority announced four points whereby these certificates will define standards and requirements to ensure authentic representation of Emirati culture.

The certificate aims to accredit bands and troupes performing traditional arts after thorough evaluation.

It will regulate performances of traditional bands and troupes during official and celebratory events.

The steps are in line with with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi's efforts to preserve the emirate's cultural heritage.

