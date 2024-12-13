'A proud moment': Emirati women rejoice as henna added to UNESCO's heritage list

Following the recent announcement of adding henna to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, voices from across the UAE have expressed their pride and appreciation for this ancient art form.

Amina Abdullah from Sharjah expressed her thoughts on henna's historical importance, saying: "Henna is considered one of the authentic folk traditions of the UAE. Historically, it is one of the oldest Arab plants, known for its pleasant aroma and essential use in the past.”

She also underlined henna's significance as both a cultural symbol and a natural remedy, highlighting its enduring role in beauty rituals and traditional practices. She added: "It serves as a natural treatment for some skin diseases and was commonly used in beautifying brides in the past and continues to be used today.”

Amina Abdullah

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mouza Mohammed from Abu Dhabi said she felt proud at henna's recognition, stating: "Henna’s inclusion is a proud moment that celebrates the timeless beauty and cultural significance of this ancient art form. For centuries, henna has been more than just decoration—it represents joy, identity, and community, marking life’s milestones and uniting generations through shared traditions."

She further emphasized: "This recognition not only honours the intricate artistry of henna but also underscores the importance of preserving cultural practices that connect us to our roots. By safeguarding henna’s legacy, we ensure that its stories, meanings, and traditions continue to inspire and enrich cultures around the world for years to come."

Maryam Ali, who is from Ras Al Khaimah and in her 60s, said: "This is our heritage, and since ancient times, henna has been an essential part of our lives. We plant the henna tree in our homes, dry its leaves, and use it in many ways."

This inscription marks a significant achievement for the UAE, as it is the 16th element recognized on its behalf since the inclusion of falconry in 2010.

It follows the recent addition of Harees, a traditional porridge-like dish that holds cultural significance, to the UNESCO list last December. The UAE's participation in UNESCO's 19th Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Asunción, Paraguay, was instrumental in this achievement. The community's reactions reflect a deep appreciation for henna's cultural heritage, reinforcing its role as a cherished tradition in the UAE. ALSO READ: UAE: Henna added to UN intangible cultural heritage list UAE launches National Orchestra; auditions now open for singers, musicians