UAE: 97 million new jobs will be created due to AI, says official

Dr Ayman El-Sherbiny,, Carsten Snedker, Dr Latifa Alshehhi

While studies show that millions of jobs will be displaced by automation by 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) is also poised to create 97 million new jobs.

This was shared at the Knowledge Summit on Monday (November18) by Latifa Alshehhi, Director of Investment Data Department, Ministry of Investment in the UAE.

“According to recent studies, while automation will inevitably replace certain roles, AI will drive the creation of 97 million new jobs by 2025, including positions we have never seen before, like AI trainers and robotics specialists,” said Alshehhi.

She highlighted the dual nature of AI’s impact on the labour market, where job displacement from automation will coincide with the creation of diverse new opportunities. “AI is not something we need to run away from; it’s a tool we must embrace,” she stated, emphasising the importance of adapting to AI’s transformative potential.

The official underlined the urgency of equipping the workforce with relevant skills to navigate the AI-driven economy. “Educating and upskilling our employees, as well as family members and friends, is critical,” she said. She shared an anecdote about her grandmother who has learned to use basic AI tools to enhance her daily life. This reflects the need to make technology accessible and intuitive for all age groups.

While automation may lead to the loss of certain traditional jobs, AI will pave the way for new roles and industries. These include positions such as AI trainers, who teach machines to interpret human data; data analysts, responsible for interpreting vast datasets; robotics specialists, designing and maintaining automated systems; and professionals in entirely new sectors that will emerge as technology advances.

She also shared examples of how the UAE has already taken steps to address this need. Initiatives like the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence are paving the way for specialised education in AI. The institution serves as a global model for integrating AI education into workforce development.

AI reshaping industries and jobs

Carsten Snedker, Global Head of Business Development at Dynex Development Est, shed light on how AI is reshaping industries by enhancing efficiency and creating new opportunities. He noted the role of AI in driving advancements across sectors such as education, entertainment, and energy management.

“From personalised learning platforms to tools that optimise energy use, AI is making everyday life smarter and more efficient,” Snedker said. He highlighted applications like personalised training systems for students and AI-driven energy monitors that help users track and reduce consumption.

However, Snedker acknowledged the challenges of AI adoption, particularly concerning data privacy and ethical considerations. “AI must be implemented responsibly to ensure it supports human creativity and decision-making,” he stated, adding that multi-agent systems will revolutionise how AI interacts with individuals and organisations in the near future.

AI and innovation ecosystems During the session, Dr Ayman El-Sherbiny, Chief of ICT Policies and Digital Development at ESCWA, stressed the importance of building supportive ecosystems for AI innovation. He argued that governments must develop national and regional policies to harness AI’s benefits while ensuring ethical considerations. “The future belongs to countries that adopt AI with responsibility and foresight,” El-Sherbiny said. He emphasised the need for collaboration across government, academia, and the private sector to create frameworks that balance innovation and regulation. El-Sherbiny also pointed out the role of regional cooperation in setting shared ethical standards and leveraging best practices. “One country cannot do it alone. Regional collaboration ensures a broader scope for success,” he said. ALSO READ: Dubai: Humans should not fear robots, says AI-powered humanoid Sophia Dubai: AI to detect smoking violations in taxis