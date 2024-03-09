UAE: 9-year-old Emirati twins turn hobby into business catering to school girls

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

What started as a hobby turned into a business venture for 9-year-old Emirati twins Salama and Noora Abdulla Alsudais. The young entrepreneurs use charms to decorate girls' accessories and school supplies.

Noora and Salama share a passion for decorating and building things which has led them to create a project called ‘Twin Creatives’. They use charms – the accessories frequently used to adorn Crocs – to create accessories, phone cases, bags, and school supplies for girls.

Even at a young age, the twins understood the need to stand out from competitors to succeed. So they decorated their products in a way that is both eye-catching and attractive to children their age.

Family's support and encouragement

Noora and Salama were aware that starting their project would require time, essential skills and a lot of effort. However, they refused to let that deter them. "We were initially hesitant about starting our project because we lacked the skills needed to buy, sell and market our products," Noora told Khaleej Times.

"Nevertheless, with our family's support and encouragement we decided to go ahead with the idea. Looking back now, we are glad we took the first step to start the project,” she added.

The 9-year-old twins attend the Shamal school in Ras al-Khaimah, where they are in fourth grade. Their daily routine is constantly changing depending on their school and other priorities.

"We try to manage our time as best we can. We usually use weekends for our business. But it depends on our school schedule and exams, which are the basis for our priority decisions," said Salama.

When Salama and Noora are not busy with their work, they love to indulge in their hobbies during their free time.

Developing ideas further

Salama enjoys immersing herself in a good book, while Noora likes to explore different genres and expand her knowledge. They also love to spend time with their friends, playing games, discussing books and having fun.

The young twin sisters are currently showcasing their work in various exhibitions and events. They are using social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat to promote their products and participation.

Salama and Noora aspire to develop their ideas further and work on other projects. They are looking forward to networking with people and making friends along the way.

