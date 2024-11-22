7 in 10 UAE residents to spend more on travel in 2025; some ready to shell out Dh18,000 each

Seven out of 10 UAE residents — or 71 per cent — will be travelling next year, according to the latest report of global travel search engine Skyscanner.

While travel this year seems more of a push towards cultural exploration, Skyscanner said “2025 will lean more towards collective experiences, creating memories, and making friends".

Residents, as well as experts and agents, agree that taking overseas holidays is an experience worth spending on.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“UAE residents are willing to invest in vacations despite rising geopolitical tensions due to a strong desire for relaxation and escape from daily stress," said Amanpreet Singh, global chief commercial and strategy officer at Travelwings.

"Many have accumulated savings post-pandemic, which enhances their financial readiness for travel, while the tourism industry has adapted to provide reassurance through safety measures," he said.

Focusing on unique experiences and connections with family and friends drives individuals to prioritise meaningful travel, often overshadowing concerns about global instability, Singh said.

“UAE residents are increasingly investing in diverse holiday experiences, showcasing trends such as nostalgia travel, and revisiting childhood dream destinations. Sleep tourism, wellness and relaxation retreats are also on the rise."

How much are residents spending?

Dubai resident Deepika Anush, 37, said "putting some money aside for travel is critical" as it keeps their "mental health intact".

"So, spending Dh5,000 to Dh10,000 on a trip does not make me guilty. This is our time as a family and I wouldn’t trade this for anything else." she said.

Deepika Anush with family

“My husband and I lead a busy lifestyle and hardly get to spend time at leisure. Juggling my kid’s activities, work, and home, we don’t get that downtime as a family. So, when we go on a holiday, we often pick relaxing destinations. We’re travelling to Zanzibar in March 2025.”

Anush believes that with people employed in high-paying jobs, they are willing to shell out money for luxury travel. "That said, we also tend to plan early, so we grab the best deals and can save on airfare and accommodation."

Travel spending behaviour in the UAE reflects the country's economic stability, said Akram Adel, general manager at Al Tayer Travel.

Akram Adel

“The country's high-income levels and varied range of travel options are also key factors that contribute to maintaining a stable travel culture,” he added.

Singh from Travelwings also said residents are ready to spend from Dh2,500 to Dh5,000 per person on vacations. “Younger travellers, aged 22 to 27, often look for affordable packages that include cultural experiences and adventures. We currently see a trend where per-traveller spendings typically fall between Dh2,500 and Dh3,500.”

“Luxury experiences cost more, with travellers allocating up to Dh18,000 per person for a week-long holiday, including premium accommodations and activities,” Singh said.

Skyscanner's study also shows that budget considerations remain a crucial factor for UAE travellers. The drastic shift in airfares, however, has made certain destinations more accessible. As per the report published in October 2024, there has been a 20- to 30-per-cent drop in fares to places like Budapest, Turkey, China, Japan, and Baku.

There is also increasing preference for long-haul destinations like Japan, the US, and Latin America. Travellers are likewise opting for luxury accommodations, high-end brands, cruises, and exclusive attractions as part of their travel experience.

Travel trends in 2025

According to Skyscanner, these travel trends will dominate next year:

Astrotourism

There's a significant rise in celestial tourism, where travellers seek destinations offering prime conditions for stargazing. This aligns with the increasing interest in celestial events and astronomy.