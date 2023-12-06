UAE: 6-year-old Palestinian cancer patient flown in from Gaza passes away

Photo for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 8:09 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 8:17 PM

A six-year-old child, who arrived from the besieged Gaza Strip for treatment in the UAE, has died. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the young patient was battling an advanced stage of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and faced "several complications".

The child, who arrived in the country with multiple health issues, was transferred to a specialised medical centre for treatment. Unfortunately, the child's condition progressively worsened, ultimately leading to his death.

In a statement, the ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

The child was one of the several patients who arrived in the country in line with the directive by UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to bring 1,000 children to the country for treatment. The UAE also offered to treat 1,000 cancer patients in its hospitals after the healthcare system in the city collapsed amid continued bombing by Israel.

Last month, a Khaleej Times team accompanied a group of medical volunteers who flew into the Al Arish airport in Egypt to transport sick and injured people back to the UAE. That was the second batch of patients brought to the country to receive immediate medical treatment.

Once they arrived in the UAE, they were immediately moved to several hospitals including around the country, to ensure that they get the best treatment.

On Saturday, the fourth group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE amid ongoing relief efforts.

ALSO READ: