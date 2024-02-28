UAE: 6 rescued from sea after boat sinks due to bad weather conditions

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AP file

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 5:32 PM

The UAE Coast Guard rescued a six-member crew after their boat sank in the sea due to adverse weather conditions.

Emirates News Agency — WAM said that the Coast Guard was able to locate the wooden boat and rescue the crew members. The crew were of Iranian nationality.

They were provided first aid and are now in a stable condition.

