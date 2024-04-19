UAE: 6 cafes, eateries offering free food to residents affected by floods

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 1:45 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 1:55 PM

The resilience of UAE residents and citizens in combatting the natural calamity is being recognised by people, with videos of remarkable stories going viral online.

However, it is not just individuals that have stepped up in times of need. Restaurants in country have also showcased their solidarity with all those in need.

Cafes and eateries across the UAE have put out a notice asking all those who need a meal, to stop by and get one – for no cost at all. Here's a list of all the businesses offering help on Friday, April 19:

1. Circle café

The café has asked people from the community to drop into any one of their outlets and have a free meal and water. In a statement, it said, "We're incredibly grateful for the support and love we've received from our community, and we're committed to giving back in any way we can. Together, let's weather this storm and emerge stronger, united as one family."

How it works:

Simply visit our restaurant for dine-in or pick-up.

Let us know you're here for the community support meal.

Enjoy a delicious meal and water on us, while supplies last.

Locations:

Dubai

📍Park House, 2D Street Jumeirah, Kite Beach

📍Dubai Studio City,Building No. 2 (EIT Building)

📍DIFC Gate 5, Marble Walk

📍Building 64 Block C, Dubai Health Care City

📍Dubai Media City

📍Business Bay, Bay Square Building 7

📍Shorooq Community Center, Mirdif

📍Park House, Jumeirah Islands Pavilion Jumeirah Islands

Abu Dhabi

📍Saadiyat Beach and Residence

📍Mangrove Village

2. High Joint

The popular burger joint took to Instagram to say, "In the wake of the recent heavy rainfall and weather disturbance that affected our beloved UAE community, we believe in coming together to support one another in times of need."

The eatery said that it will offer a "helping hand by providing a meal" of their signature burgers and water.

Locations:

📍Emirates Towers

📍Al Manara

📍Al Khawaneej

📍Motor City

3. Taqado

This Mexican eatery has also offered to help all those in need with a free warm meal on Friday, April 19. Taqado has said it will be offering its signature meals to people from the community who may need it.

In a post on Instagram it said, "We’re incredibly grateful for the support and love we’ve received from our community, and we’re committed to giving back in any way we can."

Locations:

📍DIFC

📍Media City

📍I-Rise

📍Dubai Hills

📍Bay Square

📍Kite Beach

📍Dubai Mall

4. Operation Felafel

"It's been a tough couple of days, and we've noticed the incredible way everyone has come together, supporting one another. That spirit of unity is what makes this community amazing!" The eatery said in a statement on its Instagram page.

It is offering a free meal to all those affected by the torrential rains across all stores on Friday, April 19. It says, "let us know you're here for the community support meal. Enjoy a falafel pita, fries and water on us, while stocks last."

Locations:

📍Boulevard

📍JBR

📍Media City

📍Al Muroor Abu Dhabi

📍Motor City

📍Dubai Hills Mall

📍Al Qusais

📍Festival City

5. Zaroob

The popular Palestinian eatery is offering a hand by giving out a community support meal to all those in need. It said in its statement: "Enjoy a complementary Zaatar Man'oushe and water, while supplies last."

"We hope this gesture adds a little warmth to your day, especially if you've faced hardships recently," the restaurant added.

Locations:

📍Sheikh Zayed Road

📍Motor City

📍Marina

📍Al Ain

6. Fibber Maggee's

The Irish pub in Dubai is offering free lunch to people affected by the adverse weather. It said, "We understand many people are facing hardship this week, following the extreme weather, particularly those still without power and water."

"Whilst this isn’t going to fix your ceiling, we hope we can bring you some joy for a couple of hours," it added on its Instagram page.

Location:

📍Sheikh Zayed Road

