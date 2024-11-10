Sun, Nov 10, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Cuba coasts: NCM

The US national Tsunami Centre said no Tsunami warning was issued

Published: Sun 10 Nov 2024, 9:27 PM

Updated: Sun 10 Nov 2024, 9:33 PM

An earthquake with 6.6 magnitude has been recorded on the coasts of Cuba at 8.49pm UAE time on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said as per the National Seismic Network.

The US national Tsunami Centre, however, said no Tsunami warning was issued after the powerful shake in Cuba region.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) has revised the shake's magnitude to 6.6 and said it was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

(With inputs from Reuters)

