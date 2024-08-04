UAE: 50-year-old Emirati motorcyclist defies age by riding solo across GCC in 8 days

I'm ready for more: Emirati girl defeats Russian fighter to win her first steel cage Jiu-Jitsu fight
At an age when most would choose the comfort of four wheels, one Emirati motorcyclist has defied the norms and embraced the open road with a passion that knows no bounds.
Hassan Abdel Salam Al Zaghrouni, a 50-year-old, embarked on an 8-day journey in February across the Gulf countries, covering Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, all while navigating the tarmac on his trusted Honda Gold Wing.
This spirit of adventure led him to embark on his recent cross-Gulf expedition, which he initially planned to undertake with a group of fellow bikers. When they were unable to join, Al Zaghrouni refused to let the opportunity slip away, even if it meant tackling the journey solo.
"The road can be dangerous with trucks and cars, but I rely on my skills and experience," Al Zaghrouni told Khaleej Times. "I went in February, and it was my birthday. The trip took 8 days, 2 days for each country."
Along the way, Al Zaghrouni made sure to soak in the local motorcycle culture, visiting a bike show in Qatar where he was honoured for his cross-border adventure. "When they saw me coming from the Emirates, they appreciated it," he recalled.
But Al Zaghrouni's adventurous spirit has taken him beyond the borders of the Gulf countries. He has also ridden his bike in Russia and California, including a ride along iconic Route 66.
Al Zaghrouni's love for motorcycles began at a young age when he first took to the saddle as a 10-year-old. "I started with a small 80cc bike, and as I grew older, my bikes got bigger and better," he recollected. The passion, however, faded for a time as he pursued other hobbies, such as raising birds, but the allure of the open road eventually drew him back in.
"Riding a bike calms me down," Al Zaghrouni explained. "If I have problems or I'm stressed, everything else is gone, and I forget about everything when I’m on the bike. It gives me positive energy, and I feel free."
But the 50-year-old's motorcycling passion extends far beyond long-distance trips. Within the UAE, he is a familiar face on the roads, often commuting to work on his beloved Harley-Davidson. Al Zaghrouni, who works in the armed forces, used to ride on bike to work for some time.
He used bikes for his daily tasks, even when the weather was extremely hot. "Even in the summer, I used the bike because it is impossible for me to stop riding for 6 months. They tell me, 'It's hot,' and I tell them, 'It's hot, but I have to go on the bike.'
In the Emirates, Al Zaghrouni did not leave any place untouched, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah, Dibba, Hatta, and Fujairah. He would join with various teams and agree on the route, making stops for food and drinks along the way.
As he explained, "In the UAE, we can have fifty-two teams of motorcyclists so we all get to know each other. For example, on any day, Union Day, National Day, any holiday, we all gather in one place and take a trip.”
Al Zaghrouni's passion for motorcycles extends beyond just riding them. His hobby includes modifying his bike, and he has even participated in the Customised Motorcycle Competition at the Custom Show of the Emirates.
