UAE: 50 low-income workers get all-expense-paid Umrah trip

A team of volunteers organised the 10-day trip, which involved a 5-day stay in Makkah, a 3-day stay in Madina and a sightseeing tour

For illustrative purposes only (Photo: AP)

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 10:44 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM

For 62-year-old Mohammed, going for an Umrah was a distant dream. Earning less than Dh2000 per month, he struggles to make ends meet, let alone set aside money for a voluntary pilgrimage to Makkah. However, this year, the expat will have his dream fulfilled, thanks to a generous group of people.

A team of Dubai-based volunteers are taking 50 low-income UAE residents for Umrah in September this year. "There are only three conditions to be eligible for this," said Abdul Khader, one of the founders of the team of volunteers. "They must be at least 40 years old; they must be earning a salary of below Dh2000, and they must have proper documentation."

The team have been sponsored by a generous benefactor who wished to remain anonymous. Abdul Khader along with his friend and teammate Abdul Razak individually verify each of the applications they get. "We check their backgrounds and make sure that they are genuinely deserving candidates," said Razak.

All expenses paid trip

The Umrah trip covers everything from flight tickets to bottles of water the pilgrims might need during the trip. "The idea is that those who are coming don’t need to spend anything except what they want to buy for themselves," said Razak. "Food, accommodation, and transportation is covered. We even have snacks and water ready with us should they need it."

The 10-day trip involves a 5-day stay in Makkah, a 3 day stay in Madina and includes a sightseeing tour to prominent Islamic locations. Three volunteers accompany the group throughout the trip. "Two days prior to the trip, there will be an Islamic lecture organized by our ameer (leader of the group) to help them understand the rituals better," said Khader.

This is not the first time that the team is taking a group for Umrah. "Last year we took another 50 people for Umrah," said Khader. "Most of them are cafeteria workers or supermarket employees who could never imagine being able to go to Makkah. Being able to play a role in taking them there and being with them when they see the Kaabah is a truly rewarding experience."

The previous trip took people from six countries on the holy journey. "We had people from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan among other countries," said Razak. "This year we also have someone from Egypt."

Friends in volunteering

Khader and Razak met as volunteers of prominent social group Kerala Muslim Cultural Center (KMCC). Since then, they have been involved in several charity initiatives.

"We distribute food to over 3000 people every weekend," said Razak. "We also do food distribution during the first ten days of Muharram and during Ramadan as well."

For them, their only aim is to continue giving. "We want to make sure that we spend the money of our donors in the best possible way," said Khader. "We want to ensure that the most deserving people get our services."

