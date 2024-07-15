UAE: 5 strangers fly to US to lift spirits of 'lonely' preacher with rare cancer

Consumers should know the difference between constructive criticism and defamatory comments in order to avoid fines and penalties
An Emirati preacher is grateful to have the company of five total strangers who accompanied him to the US for surgery as he battles a rare cancer. Dr Wassem Yousef, a former imam at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a well-known TV personality, was recently diagnosed with sarcoma — cancer that develops in the bones and soft tissues.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, the preacher said his family could not travel with him to Houston, Texas, due to visa processing delays.
Forced to travel alone, Dr Yousef detailed his ordeal during a live-stream session on social media. Much to his surprise, a group of Emiratis he "didn't know in any way, shape or form", contacted him and said they would accompany him to Houston.
“I got a message right after the stream from one of the five youngsters, who told me that they had booked their tickets for the journey. I was shocked and tried talking him out of it, but he didn’t budge. I didn’t know him or any of the other youth. It was a moment of pure happiness, which made me cry. At that time, my family’s visa couldn’t be processed, so I was super lonely. Ahmed, Jamal, Hamad and the other two couldn’t have been kinder during such a time,” he said.
Talking about his illness, Dr Yousef said he first went to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with lipoma. He then went to the Sheikh Khalifa Medical Hospital for a second opinion, where was told he had sarcoma cancer. “I felt it was the end of my life, and I was shattered, but then I accepted it as God’s fate.”
The Abu Dhabi government reportedly told him to get treated abroad. He applied for a visa to the US, but did not hear back about his application for two weeks. He travelled to Germany, from where he got notified that his US visa was processed. He then travelled to Houston.
He is currently at MD Anderson Cancer Centre with his operation tentatively scheduled for July 29. The five youngsters are with him at the hospital.
“I wouldn’t wish my disease on the worst of my enemies. I thank the UAE government and everyone who wishes me good health. I am also thankful to Mubarak Almheiri, Consul General of the UAE in Houston, for taking care of me and continuously staying in touch. I was feeling lonely and am in pain, so I appreciate all the prayers and good wishes I get and try to ignore everything else.”
