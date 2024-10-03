UAE: 5 arrested for illegally hunting falcon in Abu Dhabi

The country has been successfully producing fresh vegetables, thus boosting supply and giving consumers more affordable options
Five people were arrested in Abu Dhabi for illegal hunting a falcon by the emirate's police in coordination with the city's environment authority.
The group of violators were found hunting in the sandy area of North Khattam.
Upon investigation, it was found that the offenders monitored the falcons' movements in the area.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As per the UAE's federal law number 24 of 1999 on Environmental Protection, Development and Modification, it is prohibited to hunt, kill or capture birds, wild and marine animals.
These animals can be captured only after obtaining permission from the specialised authorities.
Meanwhile, Law No. (22) of 2005 on the regulation of wild hunting in Abu Dhabi prohibits hunting of animals, birds and reptiles within the emirate, except with the permission from the authority, which determines fishing areas, authorised species for fishing, fishing seasons, tools and equipment used for fishing.
Last month, authorities found illegal hunting traps placed in a mountainous area of Fujairah.
ALSO READ:
The country has been successfully producing fresh vegetables, thus boosting supply and giving consumers more affordable options
Starstruck children were seen smiling from ear to ear as they met Sheikh Mohamed
More than 2,000 violations have been detected by the authorities amid new regulations
Rates in Sharjah and Northern Emirates are expected to be lower than the premiums offered in Dubai, say experts
Before 1971, the average life expectancy was 53 years — now it's 80; this is why managing seniors' well-being is becoming an important topic, doctor says
The closure resulted from serious food safety violations and the facility's failure to implement effective corrective measures
Special flights are part of an initiative called 'Autumn with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority' launched on International Day for Older Persons
Dubai's Ruler took to social media to praise the minister's achievement