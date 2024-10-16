UAE: 45kg drugs seized, 7 smuggling attempts thwarted by Sharjah Customs in Q3 2024

Seven attempts of smuggling narcotics have been thwarted by Sharjah authorities from July to September, this year.

Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority has seized a total of 45.426kg of drugs from Khalid Port in this period of time. These smuggling attempts were made by concealing the drugs in bags, machines, or containers.

However, inspection officers at the port were highly vigilant and determined to confront the smugglers and anyone attempting to bring in prohibited substances.

The authority confirmed that combating drug smuggling is a top priority to ensure community safety, ward off dangers, and enhance the security of the UAE.