UAE: 400 artists, 150 groups plan grand welcome of Indian PM for 'Ahlan Modi'

Photo: ANI

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 1:33 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 1:35 PM

A grand welcome, including a series of captivating performances, has been planned for a reception in Abu Dhabi where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the expat community.

The event titled ‘Ahlan Modi’ is being planned as the largest Indian community summit and will be held on February 13, organisers said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Indian Prime Minister will also inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir – the region’s first traditional stone temple. The much-awaited opening of the temple will be marked with a unique ‘Festival of Harmony’ on February 14.

‘Ahlan Modi’ will highlight the growing UAE-India relationship and the rich culture and heritage through performances featuring more than 400 artists during a splendid reception at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The event marks a “significant moment for the Indian diaspora to reflect on the Indian government’s accomplishments over the past decade and to embrace Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India’s future as a global leader," the organisers said in a statement.

The event will be a collaborative effort of more than 150 Indian community organisations in the UAE.

Free registration for the event can be done through www.ahlanmodi.ae. Free transportation will be provided from all the seven emirates. For further assistance, a dedicated WhatsApp helpline +971 56 385 8065 is available.

ALSO READ: