UAE: 40-year-old expat with cerebral palsy authors book on journey, experiences

For Bilal Hafeez, a UAE resident with cerebral palsy, life has been very challenging. Despite the physical challenges posed by his condition, his mental strength and spirit shine brilliantly. For several years, Hafeez has been eager to write a book, sharing his experiences and the realities of living with the disorder.
The publication of his long-awaited book, ‘An Extraordinary Life: Living with Cerebral Palsy,’ was a moment of pure joy for Hafeez. In this work, he has penned his personal journey and experiences.
Born to Pakistani parents in Kuwait in 1983, Hafeez faced immense challenges from the very start. Complications during his birth led to cerebral palsy, a permanent movement disorder that affected his muscle coordination.
Unable to use pen and paper, Bilal learned to type on the computer. “This autobiography took me more than 10 years to complete. I have shared his my journey from childhood to adulthood, detailing the societal misconceptions and the personal obstacles I overcame,” said Hafeez who never lost hope and pursued his dreams with determination.
Bilal Hafeez thanked the sponsor, Ewings for the opportunity to help him put this book together. “Their support has been instrumental in publishing my autobiography and making my long-held dream a reality. I am very proud to see the book finally materializing after ten long years. Being able to share my story with the world means more to me than words can express.”
The book signing ceremony was held at Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination.
Suzan Kazzi, Head of CSR and Communications at EWINGS shared that the book underscores EWINGS’ commitment to social empowerment and supporting individuals who need a second chance in life through institutions that care for them.
“Despite Mahzooz being on pause, our commitment to the society remains steadfast. We aim to bring Bilal’s extraordinary story to a wider audience and inspire others to embrace their own unique challenges and pursue their dreams with courage and determination,” said Kazzi.
