UAE: 4-year-old dies in Sharjah after falling from 20th floor

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 11:46 PM

A 4-year-old child has died as a result of falling from a building in Budanig, Sharjah, reported Emarat Al Youm

The child fell from the twentieth floor of a building in the Al Qasimia area after he climbed through the window of his room without anyone from his family noticing.

Commander in chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Alshamsi, said that the police operations room received a report at 4pm on Tuesday stating that a child had fallen from the window of an apartment on the twentieth floor of one of the buildings inhabited by an Asian family and that he died immediately because of the fall from a high floor.

He explained to the local newspaper that the police immediately moved to the scene of the accident, as the child was found lying on his stomach and had died. At the same time, parts of his body were scattered on the ground as a result of the fall; the accident was examined, and the effects were removed from the scene. The body of the deceased child was transported.

Al Shamsi additionally pointed out that when he asked his mother, she reported that her son fell out of the window of the apartment. His mother was inside the kitchen during the incident. Thus, a report was filed for gross negligence of the family due to not paying attention to their child and placing the child’s bed in the wrong place and the wrong room.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance child safety. Sharjah Police Chief, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, urged all families to prioritise constant vigilance over their children. He emphasised the importance of following safety protocols, especially in high-rise buildings. This includes closely monitoring children and keeping them away from windows to prevent falls.

