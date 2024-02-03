UAE: 4 steps to follow to renew resident entry permit in 48 hours

The authority has advised motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations
Residents don't have to go through the hassle of gathering all their documents and rushing to an agent to issue or renew their entry permit. Instead, the entire process is just few clicks away now.
UAE residents can issue their entry permit through ICP's website or mobile application - UAEICP.
Here is a 4-step guide to issuing your permit online and crucial information one must keep in mind to ensure a seamless process.
1. Emirates ID number and expiry date should be entered correctly if you are looking to renew and replace your permit online.
2. Before paying the fees, double check all the details entered to avoid any delays in the application. This includes phone number, email address and delivery method among other required details. Providing accurate data ensures swift processing of the application within a set timeframe. The data entered will be reviewed by the ICP.
3. A passport should be available to the sponsored, with a validity period of no less than six months.
4. Prior to obtaining the service, customers must see that requirements like medical examination, availability of insurance are done during the specified period in order to avoid cancelling the activation of the request.
