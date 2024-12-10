UAE: 33 camel trekkers from 17 countries begin 680-km journey to Global village

The 11th edition of annual 'Camel Trek' in UAE is underway. Thirty-three trekkers from 17 countries have set out on a 680-km journey across the desert in the Emirates.

Taking off from Arada in the 'Empty Quarter' in Abu Dhabi, the trekkers will reach their final destination in the Global Village on December 21.

The trekkers will spend 13 days in the desert traveling through desert sands on back of the ship of desert to encounter new challenges and thrilling adventures in experience akin to the old ways of the Bedouin.

The camel caravan is led by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) CEO Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, who expressed his happiness with the high number of participants and the diversity of nationalities in the annual camel trek.

The camel caravan promotes the UAE's cultural heritage and embodies the spirit of tolerance, endurance and camaraderie.