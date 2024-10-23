UAE: 3 students win Dh500,000 prize each in Arab Reading Challenge

Three students won the Arab Reading Challenge on Wednesday, beating 28 million others to share the crown.

The three winners are Hatem Al Turkawi , Kady Bint Misfer and Salsabil Sawalh. They will be receiving a cash prize of Dh500,000 each.

Hatem, a Syrian, Kady, a Saudi, and Salsabil, a Palestinian student, were honoured by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during the award ceremony held at Dubai Opera.