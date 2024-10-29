UAE: 3 football players jailed, fined Dh200,000 each for brawling during match

Three football players from the Egyptian Zamalek Club have been sentenced to one month in jail and fined Dh200,000 each after an incident on Sunday, October 20, in Abu Dhabi.

They were found guilty of assaulting public security personnel during a match and inciting riots in the Egyptian Super Cup semi-final against Pyramids club. The Zamalek Club is one of two of the most popular clubs in Egypt along with Al Ahly Club.

Arabic media reports have said that Nabil Emad Dongha, Mustafa Shalaby, and football director Abdel Wahed El Sayed were summoned to a police station for questioning on Monday, October 21.

