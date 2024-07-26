UAE: 3-day nationwide police exercise till July 28, no photos allowed

The country is committed to extending a helping hand to Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives via land, sea, or air routes
The Ministry of Interior has announced a nationwide exercise that will take place till July 28, 2024.
The authority said that this exercise will involve movement of military vehicles and urged residents to stay away from designated areas. The public has also been urged not to take pictures of the event.
Residents have been asked to make way for vehicles participating in the exercise and create room for them to move freely.
The exercise, 'Resilience 1' will be held at the level of police headquarters all over the country and will be conducted in cooperation with partners, in order to enhance readiness.
