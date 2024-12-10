Image used for illustrative purposes

In the UAE, 25 million pairs of shoes are discarded annually. Globally, the numbers are even more staggering, with 22 billion pairs of shoes being discarded yearly.

Highlighting this alarming statistic, experts from a UAE-based multinational conglomerate are urging residents to "protect the environment," emphasising that fostering sustainability is a "shared responsibility."

With new designs constantly entering the market, it's crucial to note that a single pair of shoes takes an average of 30 to 40 years to decompose fully.

"In the UAE, around 25 million shoes are thrown away every year," said Rajesh Garg, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer of Landmark Retail, during the launch of the new textile recycling facility at Dubai World Central (DWC) on Monday.

Similarly, he highlighted other consumer goods within the fashion industry, referring to it as the "foremost polluting industry." Garg added, "120 billion garments are made every year, and 30 per cent of them are worn only once. Only 1 per cent is recycled. Globally, one truckload of fashion hits the landfill every single second. Fashion is polluting more than aviation and shipping combined, and 10 per cent of global emissions come from this industry."

Clarifying the hidden environmental costs of the fashion industry and people's washing habits, experts also highlighted how potential revenue is lost each year in the textile industry due to wasteful practices like overproduction, under-utilised clothing, and poor recycling methods.

"Fashion is $500 billion of lost opportunity. A lot of it is hidden. So, for all the clothes we wash, we are dispersing 51 billion bottles worth of microfibres in the ocean by washing them. Next time you want to wash your jeans unnecessarily, think twice. It contributes to various environmental issues."

Grading process. Photos: Nandini Sircar

Oil production consumed by synthetic fibre

Garg also pointed out that the fashion industry's environmental impact is a growing concern, especially when considering the resources it consumes.

"Additionally, synthetic fashion is derived from oil. To put this into perspective, the UAE—one of the world's leading oil producers—could see the equivalent of 100 days of its oil production consumed by synthetic fibre production alone. So, you can imagine how big a challenge we face. Furthermore, only a small portion of the plastic and packaging used in the fashion industry is recyclable."

Enhancing sustainability

Meanwhile, the UAE Circular Economy Council held its first meeting of 2024 in its new formation in the backdrop of the launch of the new facility, headed by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri The Council discussed a number of new proposals and directions for implementing the "Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031" in a way that contributes to enhancing sustainability and the efficient use of resources, as well as combining national efforts to accelerate circular economy initiatives. Other industry veterans also echoed the need to reduce textile waste and promote sustainability in the UAE's textile sector as a pathway to innovation, economic growth, and a sustainable future. Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman, Landmark Group said, "Protecting the environment is a shared responsibility, and it can't be achieved by anyone in asylum. So, our mission is also to collaborate with the retail sector here in the UAE and the wider textile sector in the region to embrace greater circularity across the life cycle of products and bring about changes in the region and in the country. This is not something any of us can do alone, and it is a long journey."