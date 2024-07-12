UAE: 25 children battling cancer get sweet surprise from Emirati astronauts

Supplied photo

Twenty-five children battling cancer received a wide selection of gifts from Emirati astronauts Nora AlMatrooshi and Mohammad AlMulla from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The children, curious about space exploration, are currently undergoing cancer treatment at Mediclinic Hospital Dubai and are unable to leave the hospital yet. In an effort to provide the cancer patients with emotional support, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOPC) brought outer space to them.

Two intertwined worlds

The children were able to learn about space and gain insights into the journeys of astronauts. Nora Al Matrooshi, UAE's first female Emirati astronaut, told the kids stories of her ascent to outer space. She told them how the rockets were used to carry spaceships from the Earth's surface. Seeing the faces of the fascinated kids, she also talked about space missions and the International Space Station and its systems. The kids were surprised to know that it's possible to stay on the space station for long periods. The children were curious about communication with ground stations as well as robot control.

Mohammad Al Mulla told the children his experience, starting with his selection in the second batch of MBRSC’s UAE Astronaut Programme, to graduating from NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class and the extensive training he underwent in the USA as part of it. The children asked him a lot of questions about spacesuits, helmets and other special garments that protect astronauts from changes in atmospheric pressure.

The Emirati astronauts engaged with the children, asking them about their hopes and dreams for the future. Some of the children expressed their wish to float in space, while some expressed their dreams to live on the moon. Some even said they wanted to pick up some stars and hide them under their pillows.

The visit, organised by by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), was attended by Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, Johan Snygg, Medical Director of Mediclinic Hospital Dubai, and several dedicated physicians overseeing the children’s treatment programmes.