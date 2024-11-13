UAE: 200 workers go on all-expense-paid Umrah pilgrimage in Sharjah charity initiative

Two hundred workers from Sharjah set off for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 13, to perform their Umrah pilgrimage, a trip sponsored by Sharjah Charity International. The charity is covering their trip as part of its ongoing initiative to support low-income workers from government and semi-government institutions in the emirate and help them fulfil their religious duties.

The group left Sharjah in buses and will travel to Medinah and Makkah. The charity is funding the entire 10-day trip, covering all costs, including travel, accommodation, meals, visa processing, and transportation.

Nearly 5,000 pilgrims have benefited from the 'Tayseer Umrah' initiative in the last five years. The association plans to expand the initiative further in the coming years to allow more people to fulfil their dream of performing Umrah, particularly those who might otherwise be unable to afford the journey.

The pilgrims, who have benefited from the programme, are 'beyond happy' that everything was taken care of by the organisation as they embarked on their religious obligations.

Dipal Hassan, a 28-year-old worker from Bangladesh, is participating in the programme for the first time. Expressing his excitement to Khaleej Times, he said, "This project is incredible. Everything has been provided to us free of charge, and I am beyond happy to be performing Umrah for the first time."

Dipal Hassan

A 55-year-old Egyptian worker will perform Umrah for the second time; however, this is Saeed Mohamed's first with the charity’s programme. “They’ve made everything so easy for us. The Ihram and all other necessities were taken care of in advance. I can’t describe how grateful I am to Sharjah Charity International for everything they have done for us," said the worker from Al Hamriyah Municipality.

Saeed Mohamed

Indian expat Khaja Muhiyuddin echoed similar sentiments. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity,” said the 54-year-old. “I will pray for the well-being of the Sharjah government and the Ruler of Sharjah and the UAE."

Khaja Muhiyuddin

The charity has partnered with leading Haj and Umrah agencies to ensure pilgrims receive high-quality services at the most affordable rates.Workers will stay in hotels near the mosques in Makkah and Medinah, with all meals included.

Modern, air-conditioned buses will transport them between cities, ensuring their comfort throughout the journey. In addition, each participant received a personal allowance to cover individual needs.

Mohammed Bin Nassar, director of corporate communications and marketing at Sharjah Charity International, highlighted the ongoing success of the project. "This initiative is one of our most impactful and continuous campaigns. We have sent many individuals, including people with disabilities, students, and cancer patients, to perform Umrah," he said. "We are deeply grateful to the philanthropists whose generous support makes this initiative possible," Bin Nassar added. "Their contributions allow us to fulfil our mission and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most." The initiative works closely with relevant authorities, who nominate workers based on certain criteria. However, the campaign also welcomes direct applications from the public. Each case is carefully reviewed to assess eligibility, with a focus on those who are most in need.