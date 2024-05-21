UAE: 200 tonnes of urgent aid relief dispatched to flood victims in Kenya

Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today
The United Arab Emirates has dispatched five aircraft carrying 200 tonnes of relief aid to Kenya, including essential food supplies and medical equipment.
This follows the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed to allocate $15 million in aid for the victims of floods and the effects of the heavy rainfall that swept through the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands of civilians.
Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations Affairs, highlighted that five aircraft has been dispatched, following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.
The aircraft carries essential relief aid including food and medical supplies, as part of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries. This reflects the UAE's solidarity with Kenya in mitigating the severe consequences of the recent floods.
Al Shamsi also affirmed that the UAE will continue to provide necessary humanitarian aid and an early recovery program to address the impact of the floods.
