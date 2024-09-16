UAE: 20-year-old scientist named among Global 200 Powerful Women Leaders for 2024

On September 8, a catering facility was also shut down by the capital's food regulatory authority
A 20-year-old Emirati has been recognised as one of the Global 200 Powerful Women Leaders for 2024 by the White Page International Conclave. Her groundbreaking achievements in scientific research and public health have garnered her this prestigious international accolade at such a young age.
The journey of Jameela Almasoud been marked significant challenges, including early scepticism from a prominent scientist who doubted her future potential. “You will not succeed for the rest of your life. This is just a fleeting period of time,” he told her.
Undeterred, Jameela resolved to prove him wrong, declaring, “Give me just one year, and I will be back with something that will shock you,” she said.
True to her word, she returned less than a year later with a published paper in the esteemed journal Microbiology Resource Announcements, a rare achievement for an undergraduate student before the age of 20.
Jameela's resilience was further tested when she faced rejection from a prestigious lab before starting her PhD. The lab head dismissed her application due to her age and perceived inexperience, which initially threatened her confidence and ambitions.
However, within a month, she was offered PhD positions at two top universities worldwide, ultimately choosing to join University College London (UCL).
Reflecting on the experience, she quoted Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi: “The challenges we face are what shape us into who we are meant to be.”
Currently, Jameela serves as the University College Dublin (UCD) ambassador in the Middle East and was recently elected to the Global Youth Council in the UK, making significant strides in her field.
Her academic background is equally impressive, with three majors in Genetics, Cancer Biology, and Neuroscience. She also has additional credentials from Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
Jameela's innovative approach involves integrating various scientific disciplines, believing that such intersections lead to transformative discoveries. “I want to be unique, not just another scientist following the well-trodden path,” she explained. “By bringing fresh, multifaceted approaches to the table, I hope to inspire others to look beyond the obvious.”
Looking ahead, Jameela aims to advance scientific research, particularly in genetics and cancer biology, and lead global public health initiatives. She is also dedicated to mentoring young scientists, especially women. “I want to inspire and mentor the next generation, showing them that with determination, anything is possible,” she said.
In her message to all Emirati women, she emphasised resilience and pride. “You hold within you the power to shape the future and uplift those around you,” she urged. “Embrace your journey with pride and courage. Your spirit and perseverance are the true treasures of our nation.”
